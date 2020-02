AVONDALE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Chester County are looking for a woman who has been missing since Tuesday.

Police say Chevowne Latrice Pettway left her residence in the 100 block of Schoolview Lane, in East Nottingham Township, Chester County, on Feb. 18 around 4:30 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the PSP Avondale Station at 610-268-2022 and speak to Tpr. Kilgarif.