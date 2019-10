KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (WHTM ) — Police in Chester County are attempting to locate a boy who went missing and they believe he could be in danger.

Police say Patrick Pannell was last seen leaving his home in Chester County at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Pannell was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a city skyline design and gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information about Pannell is urged to contact the Kennett Square Police at 610-444-0501 or email at cgravina@kennettsquarepolice.org.