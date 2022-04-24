PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Montgomery County are looking for two missing children.

The Plymouth Township Police Department is searching for Angel and Roman Briggs, 8 and 6-year-olds described as 4 feet 3 inches and 3 feet 6 inches with black Hair, and Brown Eyes.

Roman and Angel were last seen with Shanekia Edwards-McNeil, a 28-year-old with black hair and brown eyes. Edwards-McNeil may be operating a 2017 white Toyota Camry being PA registration LSH2634.

Edwards-McNeil was last seen with Angel and Roman leaving the Plymouth Meeting Mall located in Plymouth meeting and police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on Angel and Roman Briggs is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Plymouth Township PD at 610-279-1901.