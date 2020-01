CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State police are asking for public assistance in finding Rayne Watters, who used a person’s ATM card while helping care for them.

Police say Watter’s, 28, returned the card after using it from August to October of 2019, accruing $3,628.58 worth of purchases.

Her location is currently unknown though her last active address was at 947 Craig Road, Bela, PA. Charges have been filed and a warrant for her arrest is active.