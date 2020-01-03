Police: Man barged into estranged wife’s home, attacked victim with machete

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man who barged into his estranged wife’s home on New Year’s Day and attacked a man there with a machete is now facing numerous charges.

Bethlehem police responded to the home early Wednesday and found 42-year-old Shakime Riddick fighting with the man over control of a machete.

The ensuing struggle lasted for about 10 to 15 minutes before officers arrived. Riddick faces numerous charges, including aggravated assault and defiant trespassing.

It wasn’t known Friday if he’s retained an attorney. Riddick’s estranged wife was not injured in the incident, but the man he fought with was treated at a hospital.

