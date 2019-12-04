Police: Man believed to have killed 2, died in fire ID’d

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – State police say a man who they believe beat an eastern Pennsylvania couple to death with a hammer and was then found dead in a fire in the garage has been identified as the woman’s adult son.

Police in Berks County said Wednesday that DNA tests identified the third person found after the fire as 40-year-old Adam DeLuca, the son of 63-year-old Joanne DeLuca. She and 60-year-old Ira Reed Jr. were found dead Nov. 23 in the Union Township home.

Neighbors said the three moved there several years ago from southern New Jersey after losing their home in Superstorm Sandy.

