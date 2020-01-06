Police man involved in Monroe County double homicide

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — State police are asking for public assistance in finding a man involved in a double homicide shooting that left two men dead and another injured in early December.

The shooting was reported around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 4 at a home on Silver Maple Road in Monroe County.

Dylan Beinert, 22, was found shot dead while Khalil Durante and Walter Howard Durante were critically injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment, police said. Durante later died from his injuries.

State police charged Matthew J. Burke, 21, and his girlfriend, Deani A. Powell, 20, of Easton, and Zaire U. Burkett with homicide, conspiracy, aggravated assault, robbery, and related charges. Burke and Powell have been arrested while Burkett is not.

Police believe the pictured man has ties to the Allentown area and are asking anyone with information to call Trooper Brian Noll at 570-459-3900 or email him at bnoll@pa.gov.