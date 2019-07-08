Police: Man killed by falling tree during weekend storms

WESTPORT, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a man was killed by a falling tree in central Pennsylvania during storms over the weekend.

State police in Clinton County say 40-year-old Elmer Stoltzfus of Parkesburg was at a campsite with friends in East Keating Township when the tree fell on him at about 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police classified the death as accidental. No information was immediately available about whether anyone else was injured.

The National Weather Service said Clinton County was under a severe thunderstorm warning at the time with the potential for hail and winds up to 60 mph.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.