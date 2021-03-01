Police: Man suspected of CT emergency services arsons arrested in Pa.

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – UPDATE: White was arrested in Pennsylvania on Interstate 80 West in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. He was taken to Northumberland County Jail and awaiting extradition back to Connecticut.

Connecticut Police say a man wanted for several arsons on emergency service facilities has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

According to police, Richard White is the suspect in an arson started by a molotov cocktail at the Hunters Ambulance Facility in Old Saybrook Saturday afternoon.

They also say he is connected to other arsons started around Connecticut Saturday evening that targeted Emergency Medical Services Agencies.

Police say White fled the state and was located in Pennsylvania shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday evening. He was taken into custody by the Pennsylvania State Police and his car is being impounded.