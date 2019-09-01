Police: Abductor found, 2-year-old girl in Amber Alert still missing

PITTSBURGH (WHTM) – Authorities who issued an Amber Alert for a toddler in western Pennsylvania say her abductor has been located but the child is still missing.

Two-year-old Nalani Johnson was last seen in Penn Hills, in Allegheny County. She was wearing a black shirt and skirt with floral design and black sandals, state police said.

Police on Saturday said Johnson was abducted by 25-year-old Sharena Islam Nancy, who was driving a black 2017 Toyota Prius with an Uber sticker in the front passenger side window.

On Sunday, police said Nancy and the vehicle have been located. No additional details were released.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Allegheny County Detectives at 412-473-1251.