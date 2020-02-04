Police: No reason to think shot that hit boy was intentional

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) – State police say they believe the father of a 4-month-old boy fired a shot that wounded the child in a western Pennsylvania apartment over the weekend, but they have no reason to believe he meant to do so.

The boy was rushed to UPMC Pittsburgh and reported in stable condition after the shooting in White Township was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said Monday they believe the 21-year-old father fired a single round from a 9mm handgun that struck the child, but troopers “do not have any reason to believe that this was an intentional discharge of the firearm.”