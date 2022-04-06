PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a man shot two civilians in Philadelphia before running and bunkering inside a building, from which he fired at surrounding officers, striking one of them in the abdomen.

Sgt. Eric Gripp said Philadelphia police officers had been patrolling and heard gunshots at about 7 p.m. before a call came in for gunshot victims. The women were each hit near the hip and are in stable condition. The officers then spotted a man in the area holding a handgun. He ran away and into an apartment building. An exchange of gunfire broke out.

A SEPTA Transit Police officer was hit and is in “critical but stable” condition, Gripp says.