Police: Pennsylvania couple went on spending spree after $120K bank error

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania couple is charged with felony theft after police say they spent more than $100,000 that was placed in their bank account by mistake.

Robert and Tiffany Williams, of Montoursville, had $120,000 accidentally deposited into their account by a BB&T teller on May 31, but instead of notifying the bank of the error, police say the couple spent most of the money in just two and a half weeks, WNEP-TV reported.

Police say the couple bought an SUV, two ATVs, a camper, and a car trailer but also used the money on bills, car repairs, cash purchases, and even gave $15,000 to friends in need of money.

Once the bank realized its mistake, it transferred the $120,000 to the correct account and told the couple they had to pay $107,000 in overdraft fees.

The couple promised to work out a payment plan but then stopped communicating with bank officials. They were arrested and charged, then released on $25,000 bail.

—

Information and video from WNEP-TV; https://wnep.com