Police say coughing led to parking lot assault, shots fired

Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Two men from Johnstown, Pennsylvania, face aggravated assault charges after a confrontation that apparently began over one coughing without covering his mouth led to gunfire.

Police say 53-year-old William Suaro drove his car into 56-year-old Guillermo Alvarez on Saturday, after which Alvarez shot at the vehicle.

Charging documents say Suaro claimed the incident in a Johnstown convenience store parking lot began when he told Alvarez to cover his cough because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

