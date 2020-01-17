1  of  5
Police say woman drove into oncoming car as test of faith

Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

WEATHERLY, Pa. (AP) – State police say a Pennsylvania woman drove into the path of an oncoming vehicle as a way to test her faith, then exhibited no concern about the people who were injured in the crash.

Thirty-one-year-old Nadejda Reilly of Drums faces aggravated assault and other charges over allegations she purposely caused the Jan 7 wreck.

Police say she told them she’d been driving around for a few hours, waiting for a calling from God, when she decided to drive through the oncoming vehicle.

Two people in the other vehicle were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

