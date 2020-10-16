Police search for stolen drilling rig from Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a drilling rig that was stolen on Oct. 11 out of Jefferson County.

Provided by Pennsylvania State Police

The 2012 Mack drilling rig was stolen at 6:20 p.m. and was spotted in Columbia County three hours later, traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, according to police.

Anyone who has spotted the drilling rig or recognizes the person in these surveillance photos should contact state police in DuBois at 814-371-4652.

Provided by Pennsylvania State Police

