JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a drilling rig that was stolen on Oct. 11 out of Jefferson County.
The 2012 Mack drilling rig was stolen at 6:20 p.m. and was spotted in Columbia County three hours later, traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, according to police.
Anyone who has spotted the drilling rig or recognizes the person in these surveillance photos should contact state police in DuBois at 814-371-4652.
Top News
- Police search for stolen drilling rig from Jefferson County
- 3 Brazilian men sentenced for Midstate skimming scam
- Tractor-trailer overturned near Gap, hazmat team requested
- SCI Camp Hill reports first coronavirus-related inmate death
- Man accused of setting puppy on fire arrested