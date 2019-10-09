Police searching for man attempting identity theft

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a case of identity theft that occurred Aug. 1 when a man attempted to withdraw cash from the victim’s BB&T checking account.

He went to the BB&T Bank branch in Perry Hall, Maryland and attempted to withdraw cash from the victim’s account.

The man presented a Pennsylvania driver’s license bearing his photo but containing the victim’s name and information.

A few hours later he attempted the same crime at the BB&T Bank branch in Nottingham, Maryland but was again, unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the East Earl Township Police Department at 717-355-5302, or anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip” below.