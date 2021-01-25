Police searching for missing, endangered 6-year-old boy in Montgomery County

Montgomery, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are searching for Isaac Hwang, a 6-year-old boy who was last seen at Washington Ave, Maple Glen, Montgomery County on Sunday at 12:00 p.m.

Hwang is described as 4ft, 70lbs, brown hair, brown eyes.

Police say the child is believed to be in the company of Jaemyung Hwang, a 35-year-old Asian male, 5ft 11in, 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

They are traveling in a blue 2021 BMW X5 with Virginia temp tag U44997.

The vehicle is identified as a blue 2021 BMW X5 with Virginia temp tag U44997

Police believe the child may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or Cheltenham Township PD at 215-885-1600 ext. 0.