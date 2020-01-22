Police: Teen high on drugs when she led cops on chase

GILPIN, Pa. – Police in western Pennsylvania believe a 14-year-old was high on drugs when she took her mother’s car with four other teens, led officers on a chase and crashed.
Gilpin Police Chief Chris Fabec told The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review he pursued the vehicle as it weaved through traffic in no-passing zones at speeds up to 70 miles per hour early Monday.
The car veered off the road, went down an incline and stopped in a wooded area. No one was injured.
The driver faces juvenile charges including reckless driving and driving under the influence of drugs. The chief did not say what kind of drugs.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.