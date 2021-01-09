Police: Witness fired upon by group stripping car in lot

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Police say a witness who apparently surprised a group of men stripping a car in an eastern Pennsylvania parking lot was fired upon by the fleeing suspects.
Bethlehem Township police say four men drove into the lot shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday in two cars, one of which had been reported stolen in Philipsburg, New Jersey about an hour earlier, and they started to strip that car of its rims and parts.
Police say the four were startled by a witness and started to flee but at least 17 rounds fired at the witness.
