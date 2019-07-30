Police: Woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart identified

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman sought by police after they say she urinated on potatoes at a Walmart in western Pennsylvania has surrendered to authorities.

West Mifflin police say they were able to identify the woman as Grace Brown and made contact with her.

Brown and her attorney on Tuesday came to the station where she identified herself as the person urinating on the potatoes, police said in a news release.

Brown, 20, of Pittsburgh, is charged with criminal mischief, open lewdness, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness, according to court records.

Police said an employee at the West Mifflin store noticed urine on the floor near the potatoes in the produce area last Wednesday. A store security officer found a surveillance video that shows a woman urinating in the potato bins.

The police department posted surveillance photos on their social media pages.