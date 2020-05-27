Policy hearing to be held on child care issues

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A senate policy hearing on child care issues will take place today in Pittsburgh.

The hearing will focus on legislation that would provide financial support to child care centers.

It would provide $100-million to child care centers to cover expenses including payroll and tuition loss.

The legislation would also provide $17-million for pre-k and head start to cover administrative expenses including payroll and compensation from other payments that would have been collected, and appropriate $50-million to extend pre-k and head start programs into the summer.

The hearing begins this morning at 10 a.m. in Pittsburgh.