Poll: 41% of Pennsylvania voters say President Trump deserves re-election

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 40 percent of Pennsylvania’s registered voters believe President Donald Trump has done a good enough job to deserve re-election, a new poll finds.

The poll by Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster found 41% of registered voters support the re-election of the President, and 83% said they will vote for Trump no matter who runs against him.

Three in five voters, or 57%, said it is time for a change, and 87% of those voters said they will vote against the President no matter who runs against him.

About two in five, or 38%, registered voters believe President Trump is doing an “excellent” or “good” job as president, slightly higher than his October rating in an F&M poll.

Joe Biden remained the top choice of Democrats for President. Twenty-two percent said they would vote for the former vice president in the primary election, while U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders (15%) and Elizabeth Warren (14%) remained among the top candidates.

Nearly two-thirds, 67%, of the state’s registered voters said they are “very interested” in the 2020 elections. More Democrats (76%) than Republicans (63%) or independents (47%) said they are “very interested,” according to the poll.

The survey of 292 Democrats, 251 Republicans, and 85 independents was conducted Jan. 20 – 26 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 6.2 percentage points.

