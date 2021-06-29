Pollinator and bird garden added to Penn State arboretum

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State has just opened a new nature area that is perfect for a day trip. The Pollinator and Bird Garden is the newest addition to the Arboretum at Penn State.

Visitors can stroll around three acres of gardens, designed to attract native birds and pollinating insects. Plus, bees will have their own man-made hives.

Several dead trees were planted to give owls and hawks a familiar home. Walking around, visitors will also see ponds, benches, walking trails and flowers — lots of them.

“There are over 143,000 plants in the new garden. And we actually had volunteers help us install almost all those plants. So, over the course of the construction project, we had over 600 volunteers,” Shari Edelson, director of operations, said.

The arboretum is just down the road from Beaver Stadium. It is open from dusk to dawn, seven days a week and it is absolutely free.