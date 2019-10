CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) – Phillipsburg Fire Department responded to a building fire at 331 Market Street with multiple witnessing stating they saw explosions.

The department was notified of the incident around 10 a.m. Friday and are currently at the scene while police investigate; they are unsure whether there could be more explosives inside the building.

Officials have not stated how many were in the building or if anyone was injured and have not commented on the cause.