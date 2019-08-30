PPL crews headed to Florida

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Nearly 50 PPL Electric Utilities employees are headed to Florida to assist with likely power outages caused by Hurricane Dorian, the utility said.

The crews, which include 36 line workers, are expected to arrive in Florida Saturday evening.

PPL crews went to Puerto Rico to help restore power after Hurricane Maria last year and to Florida after Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Before deciding to send crews, PPL said it makes sure to have plenty of resources available to meet maintenance needs and support emergency situations.