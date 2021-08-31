PPL Electric Utilities prepares for tropical storm Ida; how Midstate residents can prepare

(WHTM) — Tropical Storm Ida is expected to bring wind and heavy rain to the Midstate between Wednesday, Sept. 1, and Thursday, Sept. 2. PPL Electric Utilities is preparing for any damage and outages that Ida may cause and urges customers to take time to make sure they, too, are ready.

To prepare for any emergency or power outage, Midstate residents can:

prepare an emergency kit with essentials, such as medicines, water, flashlights, a first aid kit, a battery-operated radio and extra batteries, three days worth of perishable food, a manual can opener and toiletry items

identify a place where you can stay during periods where you home may be without power

ensure necessary generators are operating safely

protect and power up by keepng important documents in a fireproof box that can be grabbed at a monent’s notice

stay informed by signing up for alerts and checking the satus of outages by visiting the outage website here

FOr more information on how to stay safe ahead of Ida, visit PPL’s safety website by clicking here.