PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — President Biden is set to deliver a major speech on voting rights in Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 13.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

The speech comes after U.S. Senate Republicans blocked a voting right, election overhaul and government ethics package last month.

The Supreme Court also made a ruling that limits the ability of minorities to challenge state laws they claim are discriminatory under the voting rights act.