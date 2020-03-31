President Trump approves Pennsylvania Disaster Declaration

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — President Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and ordered Federal assistance to supplement Commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by COVID-19.

The President’s action makes Federal funding available to Commonwealth and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures. These measures include direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania impacted.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has taxed our commonwealth and our communities in ways that are almost incomprehensible,” said Governor Wolf. “I am calling on the President and the federal government to make available to us the assistance that will make a tangible difference in the lives of our friends and neighbors, and the dedicated public servants who are working in overdrive to support them.”

The major disaster declaration will provide the same emergency protective measures available under the nationwide emergency proclamation; the following Individual Assistance programs: Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Crisis Counseling, Community Disaster Loans and the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program; and Statewide Hazard Mitigation.

This as 26 counties in Pennsylvania are under a stay-at-home order.