SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) – President Donald Trump will host the first town hall of his 2020 re-election campaign in northeastern Pennsylvania next week.

FOX News Channel will host the town hall with President Trump on Thursday, March 5 at the Scranton Cultural Center in Scranton, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., the company announced in a news release.

The town hall will be co-moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Ticket information was not immediately available.