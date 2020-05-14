President Trump visits distribution center, speaks on Pennsylvania closure: ‘No you can’t do that’

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — President Trump visited an Allentown distribution center Thursday afternoon. He addressed the status of the national stockpile reserve for medical supplies but also included a jab at Gov. Wolf.

Owens and Minor Inc. is a major player in personal protective equipment, shipping N95 masks and other needed products across the country.

The president stopped by the Allentown distribution center to address several topics and although the visit was not supposed to be a campaign rally, many people came to show him support regardless.

“We’re here to show our support for the president. To let him know as much negative press as he gets, that there are many loyal fans out there,” says Andy Werner.

“He’s for the people, caring, not political, honest decent man. Not doing it for himself, he’s doing it for our country,” Joyce and Jason Kerschner said.

The visit was to help spotlight a company that makes and distributes vital medical supplies for the front line warriors.

“The workers of this facility have answered the call in this hour of need,” Trump said.

Ironic perhaps that while touring a mask-making company and touring with mask-wearing executives, the president opted not to wear one.

The president did, however, opt to take a shot at Governor Wolf’s shutdown of the state. “We have to get your governor of Pennsylvania to start opening up a little bit. You have areas of Pennsylvania that are barely affected and they want to keep them closed. You can’t do that.”

Not everyone in Allentown was pleased with the president’s visit though. Not far from Trump’s motorcade, protesters held a procession remembering those lost to Covid-19.

But do they blame the president for a pandemic?

“I do not, but I blame him for not handling it early enough and not handling it effective enough and not taking it seriously. It’s a failing on his part and he should take responsibility for that,” protestor Kate Middleton said.

Why visit Pennsylvania both here and now? The commonwealth will be a crucial electoral state come November and a Republican strategist noted that everything a president does six months before an election is political.