Missing 74-year-old found

UPDATE: Police say Hill has been located safely in Allentown.

—

VIRGINIA- The Prince William County Police Department in Virginia are searching for 74-year-old Fred Hill.

Police say Hill recently moved to the Gainesville area due to him showing signs of Alzheimer’s.

They say Hill is not familiar with the area, has trouble remembering phone numbers and taking care of basic needs.

Hill reportedly drove off in a black 2012 Toyota Highlander with Virginia Tags: WYW8728.

Police say Hill did not take his cell phone and he left in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Mack at 571- 234-9628.