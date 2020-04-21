Probable cases to be included in Pennsylvania statewide coronavirus figures

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After a 3-day decline in positive coronavirus cases, Pennsylvania’s daily figure has increased again, possibly due to the state now including probable cases.

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said 315 probable cases were included in Tuesday’s daily figure and that the state will now be taking into account those who are ‘probable’ for COVID-19.

“A confirmed case is a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. A probable case is a person who has symptoms of COVID-19 and was a close contact or otherwise linked to a confirmed case of COVID-19, but who did not have testing done,” Levine said.

The volume of additional cases increased from 948 on Monday to 1,296 cases Tuesday. The total number of cases throughout the state sits at 34,528 infected with 1,564 deaths.

The state will also be reporting probable deaths in addition to confirmed deaths. 300 deaths of the statewide total have been deemed probable by Levine.

“Confirmed deaths are those Pennsylvanians who have died and for whom we have a positive test result for COVID-19. Probable deaths are those Pennsylvanians who have died and their death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause or contributing cause of death, but who did not have a positive test result for COVID-19,” she said.

Tuesday also marked the highest number of deaths Pennsylvania has seen on a single day; 360 people died from the novel virus.