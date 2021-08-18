Problems with P-EBT cards, benefits issued by state for Pa. families

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — One of the hidden hardships of the pandemic is that it has hit struggling families really hard. Many qualify for financial help when it comes to food, but several haven’t received it. A billion dollars in federally funded assistance is going to families of about a million kids in Pennsylvania who had to learn virtually, but there have been complaints from families who have not received their pandemic electronic benefit transfer benefits or P-EBT which comes in the form of a card in the mail for each child. The Department of Human Services says if you haven’t received your card or cards by July 15, you should contact them.

Steelton mom Tiffany Acri says she should’ve received her P-EBT cards over a month ago, so she called and filled out a form on the Department of Human Services website.

“No responses, not at all, nothing,” Acri said.

The state says it’s monitoring the phone lines and webform and is responding to questions as soon as possible. As of July 23, more than 600,000 of the approximately one million cards were received and activated. A state spokesperson adds, with the large volume, there are likely to be delays in mail, lost cards, or envelopes mistakenly thrown out.

News in your inbox: sign up for our daily news, weather, and breaking news newsletters

“And I don’t want to hear about the post office having issues, because I get something mailed to me once a month and I get it like around the same time every month so I don’t know how that’s coming through but nobody’s P-EBT cards are,” said Acri.

She says, she’s not alone. “My sister hasn’t gotten hers either. My neighbor hasn’t gotten his. My other neighbor hasn’t gotten hers,” said Acri.

The state says it’s working quickly to re-issue cards to families, including two for Acri’s daughters.

If a family received a P-EBT card last spring, the benefits for this school year will not be loaded onto last year’s card. The state says it mailed a new card for each child.