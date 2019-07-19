Program to move people out of poverty set to expand

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State officials are hoping to expand a program that aims to move people out of poverty and into the workforce.

The SNAP 50/50 program provides job skills training and a pathway to employment to people who rely on food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The program is a partnership between non-profit organizations, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the state’s Department of Human Services.

Non-profit organizations leverage their funding with matched funds from the federal government to provide the training to those who receive SNAP benefits.

“The SNAP program has federal work requirements, so it’s important for us to then have supportive services to help people,” Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller said. “We’re really looking to expand these programs because we really want to lift more people out of poverty.”

There are currently 14 nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania using the SNAP 50/50 program. The goal is to expand that to 30 by the end of the year.