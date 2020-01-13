Proposals unveiled to prevent fraud in Medicaid program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state attorney general and lawmakers will unveil a set of bills aimed at cracking down on Medicaid fraud.

With Pennsylvania having the third-largest Medicaid program in the country, there is a great deal of funding to protect, which is why those behind the bills say something needs to be done.

The goal of the program being unveiled Monday is to ensure that taxpayer money for Medicaid actually goes to those for whom it is intended.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Rep. Seth Grove will be joined by members of the General Assembly as they announce this proposal to prevent fraud in the state medical assistance program.

Due to the magnitude of the program, along with the vulnerable population it serves, lawmakers say it’s crucial to provide assistance to those who need it most.

To help with this, a package of bills to reform how services are provided will be presented.

The bills will take into consideration the recent grand jury recommendations along with enacting statutes that mirror federal law.

The news conference will take place at the Main Rotunda of the Capitol at 11:30 a.m.