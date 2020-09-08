Proposed bill would strengthen Pennsylvania’s Steer Clear Law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Senate Bill 1281 would rebrand the Steer Clear Law to the “Move Over Law” and clarify how drivers on the roadways should react when approaching or passing an emergency vehicle.

Police, firefighters, EMS, and tow truck drivers called for more protection when it comes to the state’s current Steer Clear Law.

“Seven weeks ago, today, we got the call that would change our lives for an eternity,” said Deb Laudenslager, mother of tow-truck driver killed on the side of the road.

Laudenslager lost her 29-year-old son, Tyler, after he was struck and killed while working as a tow-truck driver.

“Honestly, I did not realize that this was such a big thing — that this happens so frequently — but we are there now 100 percent to back this,” said Laudenslager.

Also backing the bill, Sen. Doug Mastriano and Sen. Kim Ward. Their proposal would double the fines for a summary offense and strengthen public awareness.

“This is a rare issue in a very partisan time where we can come together, Democrat, Republican, Independent and I can’t think of any reason why anybody with any sense in their mind at all would vote no on this,” said Sen. Mastriano.

The Senate Transportation Committee will consider the bill for a vote on Wednesday.