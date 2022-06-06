PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The financial crisis at Pennsylvania EMS companies continues, but bills proposed in the state legislature are trying to help keep these companies operating.

One proposal would increase Medicaid reimbursement rates for EMS agencies. On Monday, lawmakers convened to talk about some other bills that are in the works, as well.

They include Senate Bill 861, which unanimously passed the Senate in January. The bill would provide a method for EMS providers to come into and go outside of Pennsylvania during emergency situations. House Bill 2097 would extend the waiver for EMS staffing, allowing certified emergency personnel to drive ambulances with an EMT on board.

In February, State Sen. Pat Stefano helped secure $35 million for EMS providers, which breaks down to about $37,000 each.

“By working together at the state, county, and local levels, we can help mitigate the threat of any Pennsylvanian needed care but not receiving it in a timely fashion,” Stefano said.

Get the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign-up today!

Agencies including Susquehanna Township EMS have been sounding the alarm for a long time, but the issue has only gotten worse since the beginning of the pandemic.

abc27 News will provide updates on this issue throughout the evening. Check back later for more.