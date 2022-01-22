Proposed legislation could allow drivers to pay PA Turnpike tolls with cell phone

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Senator Marty Flynn is planning to introduce legislation that would allow drivers to pay PA Turnpike tolls with apps such as Venmo and PayPal.

In a memorandum, Senator Flynn says the legislation would allow the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to accept PayPal, Venmo, CashApp, and Zelle as a valid form of payment for tolls on the turnpike.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“Feedback I have received from both constituents and concerned Pennsylvanians on my Turnpike Reform Package indicates that they are frustrated with the method in which the Commission conducts its Toll By Plate billing,” said Senator Flynn.

According to the Commission, a customer’s first ‘Toll By Plate,’ invoice is generated 30 days after the travel date. The payment is then due 20 days after the invoice date.

“This sluggish process undoubtedly contributes to the Turnpike Commission’s low collection rates,” said Senator Flynn. “Thus my legislation will allow for almost instantaneous payment of tolls.”

Senator Flynn’s legislation will allow the Commission to send invoices to customers’ cellphones, which will allow the customer to pay by one of the popular mobile payment apps.