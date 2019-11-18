Prosecutors drop death penalty for man convicted in 3 deaths

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Sean Kratz of Philadelphia. A jury has convicted Kratz in the slayings of three young men whose bodies were found buried at a suburban Philadelphia farm. Kratz was convicted Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, of first-degree murder and other offenses. The jury must now decide on a sentence of death or life in prison. (Bucks County District Attorney’s Office via AP, File)

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Authorities in Pennsylvania say they won’t pursue the death penalty against a man convicted in the slayings of three young men found buried at a suburban Philadelphia farm.

The Bucks County district attorneys’ office said Monday that it is dropping its pursuit with the understanding of the victims’ families.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled Monday for 22-year-old Sean Kratz, who was convicted Friday of first-degree murder and other offenses.

A cousin, 22-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors say DiNardo lured the victims to his family’s Solebury farm in 2017 as part of a robbery plot. They say Kratz shot one man in the head and served as a lookout while DiNardo killed the others.

DiNardo also confessed to killing a fourth man.

