Prosecutors offer guidelines on dishonest police witnesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The county prosecutors’ association in Pennsylvania is giving its members guidelines about informing defendants when police officers on their cases have been shown to be dishonest or biased, or may have committed crimes or engaged in certain types of misconduct at work.

The Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association released model standards on Wednesday regarding how to handle evidence that could cast doubts about an officer’s trial testimony.

The association says the nonbinding guidelines will help prosecutors maintain quality standards during criminal investigations and prosecutions, and protect the rights of victims and defendants.

