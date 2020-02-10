Prosecutors rest case in cookout slayings of 5, unborn baby

Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Prosecutors have rested their case against the remaining defendant in the slayings of five people and an unborn baby at a western Pennsylvania cookout almost four years ago.

Allegheny County prosecutors called as their final witnesses against 33-year-old Cheron Shelton an FBI agent who analyzes cell phone data and other specialists dealing with forensic pathology and ballistics.

Charges were dismissed earlier against Shelton’s co-defendant, 31-year-old Robert Thomas, in the March 2016 shootings in Pittsburgh’s Wilkinsburg suburb.

Prosecutors have said they will seek capital punishment in the event of a first-degree murder conviction. Defense attorneys have cited a lack of physical evidence.

