Protect your pooch: NLCRPD reminds pet owners of tethering laws during cold spells

Pennsylvania

With colder weather on the way, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is reminding pet owners of the requirements for tethering unattended dogs during periods of extreme weather.

A dog tethered for less than nine hours in a 24-hour period with potable water, an area of shade, a tether at least three times the length of the dog with a swivel anchor and a well-fitted collar is not presumed to be neglect, These conditions do not apply if tethered for more than a half-hour in temperatures above 90 degrees or below 32 degrees.

