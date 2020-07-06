Protesters return to Philly highway where tear gas was used in June

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Demonstrators returned over the weekend to a Philadelphia interstate where police last month used tear gas, bean bags and pepper spray during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Scores of demonstrators decrying the city’s handling of the protests Sunday afternoon spilled onto Interstate 676, a portion of which was closed during the march.

Videos of police firing tear gas June 1 at dozens of protesters trapped on 676 by SWAT team officers on both sides, many unable to retreat to an on-ramp, drew nationwide attention. At least one high-ranking commander took a voluntary demotion and the police commissioner announced a moratorium on the use of tear gas in most situations.

Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck even as he pleaded for air and stopped moving.

