Provision on woman’s reproductive health puts damper on future of telemedecine expansion bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bill expanding telemedicine services statewide will go to Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature.

The Senate approved it Tuesday, but there is disagreement between the parties over a provision regarding women’s reproductive health.

“The basic healthcare services that we previously took for granted are now out of reach,” said sponsor of the bill Sen. Elder Vogel, a lawmaker serving Beaver, Butler and Lawrence Counties.

Vogel says telemedicine is needed more now than ever.

“Most primary care offices are closed to walk-in traffic, elective procedures are indefinitely postponed,” he said.

Senate Bill 857 was first introduced in 2019 and passed in previous sessions, but was never signed into law. Among other things, it provides clarity on insurance company reimbursement for telemedicine.

“No one was even remotely aware of COVID-19 and the impact that it would have on our society when I first introduced this bill,” Vogel said. “This bill is about building the infrastructure for telemedicine, it’s about establishing who gets paid for what and how to affordably increase the access to healthcare.”

Despite bipartisan support for telemedicine, Democrats jumped ship after a provision was added to SB 857 that prohibited a certain medication from being prescribed via telemedicine; the medication in question would be used to assist in an abortion.

"It has no place in the middle of a pandemic to have this type of debate," said Democratic Whip, Senator Anthony Williams.

He said ideology drove the legislation, and not the needs of the people.

Williams said the problems arose when women’s reproductive rights were excluded from the bill.

“This was brought wholly by those people, in the Republican party, in particular in the House, who decided they wanted to use this legislation as a way to leverage their way into forcing us to talk about abortion,” Williams said. “The reality is they chose not to move [the bill] until the pandemic occurred, and they used it as a point of leverage to say ‘you need this so we’re gonna put this in there.'”

Gov. Wolf is expected to veto the bill as it stands now with that abortion provision included.