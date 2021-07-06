Pa. State Police sees fewer crashes, injuries during Independence Day weekend compared to 2019

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Independence Day weekend is one of the busiest times of the year for first responders across the country. The Pennsylvania State Police released their enforcement and crash data for the weekend with some positive news.

According to a release, the State Police responded to 680 total crashes in the four-day period of the weekend which is much lower than the 975 crashes in 2019. 2021 also saw police reporting fewer injuries and alcohol-related crashes. However, there were still nine fatal crashes this year compared to eight in 2019 along with four of them involving alcohol compared to just one in 2019.

When it comes to arrests once again numbers are down this year. Approximately 100 fewer DUI arrests, 3,000 fewer speeding citations, 300 fewer seat belt citations, and 3,000 fewer other citations.

It’s important to note that these are only Pa. State Police numbers as other arrests and crashes may be investigated and reported by other police forces. To get a troop-by-troop breakdown, you can visit the link here.