(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing person from Centre County.

Police are looking for 64-year-old Bruce Bigatel. He stands at five feet, ten inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. Bigatel has grey hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a green shirt and jeans.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

Bigatel was last seen in the area of South Corl Street in Ferguson Township around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13. Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Anyone with any information on Bigatel or his whereabouts is asked to call Ferguson Township Police at 814-237-1172.