READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are in need of the public’s help in searching for a missing woman and one-year-old child.

According to police, 33-year-old Mary Elizabeth Caraballo and one-year-old Williany Caraballo were last seen in the area of Spruce Street in Reading on Wednesday, March 9, around 11:30 a.m. Police believe they may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Reading City Police Department at 610-655-6127.