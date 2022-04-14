(WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing woman from Carbon County.

Nancy Horvath is a 75-year-old woman from Lehighton. She is listed as standing five feet, eight inches tall, and weighing 140 pounds. She has white hair and green eyes.

Horvath is driving a white and gold 2001 Subaru Outback with Pennsylvania License Plate LNS5931. The car has dents on the front and rear doors.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

Horvath was last seen in the area of Hemlock Road in Eldred Township, Monroe County on Tuesday, April 12 around 2 p.m.

Anyone with any information on Horvath or her whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 610-681-1850.