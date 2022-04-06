PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Springtime is the unofficial start of road construction season. State Police and PennDOT officials are reminding people to slow down in work zones.

It’s National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week. Last year, there were more than 1,600 work zone crashes in Pennsylvania which resulted in 15 fatalities. Officials say speed, impaired, and distracted driving are key factors that contribute to work zone accidents.

“Whether they are a PennDOT worker or a construction worker or traffic control worker, everyone deserves to get home safely. Please pay attention, especially in work zones,” PennDOT Secretary, Yassmin Gramian said.

Since 1970, PennDOT has lost 90 workers in work zone crashes.